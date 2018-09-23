Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,614 Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 237,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth about $22,638,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WETF. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.