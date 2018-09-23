Bank of America Corp DE Has $54.64 Million Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,264,021 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $54,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. 5.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. equities research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

