Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $50,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $193,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,538.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RE stock opened at $233.13 on Friday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $206.68 and a 1-year high of $264.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

