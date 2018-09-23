Bank of America Corp (BAC) Holdings Cut by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,678 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.0% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $60,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.03 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $317.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.