BancFirst (BANF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BancFirst from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded BancFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 17th.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $95.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.26 million. sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

In other news, insider David Seat sold 528 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,632 shares of company stock valued at $550,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,398,000 after buying an additional 96,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,210,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 12.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,624,000 after buying an additional 70,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,191,000 after buying an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,485,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

