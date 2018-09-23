Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $255,000 Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,442,000 after purchasing an additional 117,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,405,000 after purchasing an additional 34,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MGE Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,022 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in MGE Energy by 252.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $68.10.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

