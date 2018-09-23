Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,700 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Sentry Investments Corp. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 92.6% in the first quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 736,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,643,000 after purchasing an additional 354,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,191,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,685,000 after purchasing an additional 341,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,084,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,725,000 after purchasing an additional 186,949 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $5,592,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $5,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAG. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on Penske Automotive Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Penske Automotive Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

