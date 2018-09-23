Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Shares Down 6.5%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) shares dropped 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 1,787,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,791,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. The company had revenue of $291.30 million during the quarter.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; and supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators.
