Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Shares Down 6.5%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) shares dropped 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 1,787,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,791,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. The company had revenue of $291.30 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 29,975,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,981,822 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $26,878,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,127,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385,355 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 4,828,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,211 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,267,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,966 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; and supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators.

