AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $690,000.00

Brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce sales of $690,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $730,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $630,000.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $4.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 million to $7.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $10.88 million to $23.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVEO shares. BidaskClub raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $2.86 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth bought 250,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $491,176.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 919,611 shares of company stock worth $2,002,558 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 271.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101,281 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 17,783,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 396.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 876,703 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 940,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 640,403 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $750,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

