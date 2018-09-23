AutoZone (AZO) PT Lowered to $775.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $779.00 to $775.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on AutoZone from $750.00 to $680.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AutoZone from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoZone from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $773.95.

Shares of AZO opened at $769.87 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $553.49 and a 52-week high of $797.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.92 by $0.62. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 99.70% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 57.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total value of $1,543,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,016.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total value of $7,218,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,533,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 332.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

