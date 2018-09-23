ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA) PT Raised to C$28.00 at TD Securities

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$23.89 on Wednesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$12.19 and a 1 year high of C$24.25.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. ATS Automation Tooling Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of C$299.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$298.75 million.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.