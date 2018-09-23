Ashford Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWDP. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 350,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,610 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward D. Breen acquired 29,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DWDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MED restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Shares of DowDuPont stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.