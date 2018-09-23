Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,303,131 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the previous session’s volume of 2,208,687 shares.The stock last traded at $4.22 and had previously closed at $4.12.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASNA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.70.
About Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA)
Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.
