Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,303,131 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the previous session’s volume of 2,208,687 shares.The stock last traded at $4.22 and had previously closed at $4.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASNA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ascena Retail Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,147,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Ascena Retail Group in the second quarter worth about $408,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ascena Retail Group by 1,696.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,820,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,896 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Ascena Retail Group by 303.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 58,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 43,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Ascena Retail Group in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.

