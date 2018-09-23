Asanko Gold (AKG) Trading Down 5.7%

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) dropped 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 679,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 731,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Asanko Gold had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $66.82 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Asanko Gold by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asanko Gold by 363.5% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 126,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 99,090 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Asanko Gold during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asanko Gold during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Asanko Gold by 68.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,986,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 806,300 shares during the period.

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

