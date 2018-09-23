Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (AMNF)

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, October 26th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th.

Shares of Armanino Foods Of Distinction stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Armanino Foods Of Distinction has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $91.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods Of Distinction had a return on equity of 39.03% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

