Arionum (ARO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26,262.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Arionum has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $26,262.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,683.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.73 or 0.03622030 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $484.03 or 0.07252613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00908521 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.40 or 0.01819070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00172295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.81 or 0.01945051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00336979 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,847,830 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

