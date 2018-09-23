Argan, Inc. (AGX) Given $56.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $56.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Argan an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

In other news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.24 per share, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Argan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 445.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.97. Argan has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $69.95.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $136.67 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company which provides consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power, Telecom, Industrial, and Others. The company was founded in May 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

