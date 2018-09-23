Ardor Price Up 6.9% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001700 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. During the last week, Ardor has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $113.97 million and $869,167.00 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00054725 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030875 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007341 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009452 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000253 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NPER (NPER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Upbit, OKEx and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

