Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $30.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $788,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.72. 840,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $644.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.54. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $66.23.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.29 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 14.77%. research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

