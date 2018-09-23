Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 18,607 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1,451.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 69,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Nomura set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.53.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.98, for a total transaction of $3,039,817.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,563.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 378,400 shares of company stock worth $81,052,754. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $217.66 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,081.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

