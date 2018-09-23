Apple Inc. (AAPL) is YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.7% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 553.8% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $4,131,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,153,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,245,202.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,400 shares of company stock worth $81,052,754. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $217.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,069.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $229.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.53.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

