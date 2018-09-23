Apple Inc. (AAPL) Holdings Cut by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 520,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $96,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 10.6% during the second quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 43.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 229,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,548,000 after buying an additional 69,981 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.5% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 67,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $2,976,697.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,258 shares in the company, valued at $23,821,566.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.98, for a total value of $3,039,817.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,563.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,400 shares of company stock worth $81,052,754 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $217.66 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The company has a market cap of $1,081.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

