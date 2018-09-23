Anoncoin Market Cap Achieves $3.39 Million (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 73.4% higher against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00023997 BTC on exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $17,615.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000550 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000471 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000252 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

