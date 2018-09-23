Andra AP fonden Sells 7,000 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 516,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,423,000 after buying an additional 102,090 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 68,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $559,389.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,189,578.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $91.00 price target on Yum! Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. BTIG Research raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.76.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

