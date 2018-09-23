Andra AP fonden Purchases 14,700 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $111,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $120,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 134.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $1,275,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $30,977.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,279 shares of company stock worth $27,384,156. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 2,494.79% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

