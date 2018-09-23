Andra AP fonden Invests $6.59 Million in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Stock

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21,782.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 79.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 85.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 100,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Stephens lowered shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other news, Director Dakota A. Pippins sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $69,282.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,243.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Lykken sold 3,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $140,693.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at $558,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,898 shares of company stock worth $6,045,895. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

