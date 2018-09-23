Andra AP fonden Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Comerica were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Comerica by 47.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Comerica by 37.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $183,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMA opened at $94.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.46 and a 52-week high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.59 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Comerica from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comerica from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Comerica from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $472,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

