Andeavor (ANDV) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,078 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of Andeavor worth $51,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Andeavor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Andeavor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Andeavor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Andeavor by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Andeavor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANDV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Andeavor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Andeavor from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

ANDV stock opened at $154.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Andeavor has a 12 month low of $89.58 and a 12 month high of $157.65.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. Andeavor had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.52%. sell-side analysts expect that Andeavor will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Andeavor’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

In other Andeavor news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $916,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,270,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,925,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $8,472,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,293,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,448,425.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,141 shares of company stock valued at $38,017,662. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Andeavor Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

