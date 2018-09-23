Analyzing Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) & Mcdonald’s (MCD)

Texas Roadhouse (NYSE: MCD) and Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Mcdonald’s shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Mcdonald’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mcdonald’s has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Texas Roadhouse and Mcdonald’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse 2 12 5 0 2.16 Mcdonald’s 0 7 20 0 2.74

Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus price target of $63.43, suggesting a potential downside of 10.12%. Mcdonald’s has a consensus price target of $181.64, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Mcdonald’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mcdonald’s is more favorable than Texas Roadhouse.

Dividends

Texas Roadhouse pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Mcdonald’s pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Texas Roadhouse pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mcdonald’s pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Mcdonald’s has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years. Mcdonald’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Mcdonald’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse 6.76% 18.15% 12.19% Mcdonald’s 25.26% -133.89% 17.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Mcdonald’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse $2.22 billion 2.27 $131.52 million $1.97 35.82 Mcdonald’s $22.82 billion 5.62 $5.19 billion $6.66 24.82

Mcdonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Roadhouse. Mcdonald’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mcdonald’s beats Texas Roadhouse on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

