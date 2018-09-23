Analyzing Mastercard (MA) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

Mastercard (NASDAQ: TRHC) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastercard and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $12.50 billion 18.44 $3.92 billion $4.58 48.45 Tabula Rasa HealthCare $134.55 million 11.71 $14.29 million ($0.04) -1,945.75

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Tabula Rasa HealthCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mastercard pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare does not pay a dividend. Mastercard pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mastercard has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mastercard and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 3 26 1 2.93 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 2 10 0 2.83

Mastercard currently has a consensus target price of $208.48, suggesting a potential downside of 6.05%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus target price of $69.36, suggesting a potential downside of 10.88%. Given Mastercard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Risk & Volatility

Mastercard has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 33.81% 103.82% 27.21% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -16.78% 4.55% 2.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mastercard shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mastercard beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as safety and security products, loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated has a strategic partnership with Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company BSC. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

