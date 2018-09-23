Analyzing Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) & Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Crispr Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $230,000.00 207.16 -$56.71 million ($1.98) -0.28 Crispr Therapeutics $41.00 million 51.21 -$68.35 million ($1.71) -26.02

Genocea Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crispr Therapeutics. Crispr Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Crispr Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -780.98% -127.47% Crispr Therapeutics -245.57% -39.58% -28.49%

Risk and Volatility

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crispr Therapeutics has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Genocea Biosciences and Crispr Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 1 6 0 2.86 Crispr Therapeutics 1 3 6 0 2.50

Genocea Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.79, suggesting a potential upside of 770.13%. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $65.03, suggesting a potential upside of 46.16%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Crispr Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. Its lead immuno-oncology program is GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical stage, designed to direct a patient's immune system to attack tumor. The company is also seeking partners to develop cancer vaccines targeting tumor-associated antigens and a vaccine targeting cancers caused by Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient. The company is also developing CTX101, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting CD19-positive malignancies. In addition, it is developing earlier stage allogeneic CAR-T programs targeting B-Cell maturation antigen and CD70; hemoglobinopathies to treat other diseases, including Hurler Syndrome and severe combined immunodeficiency disease; programs that are in preclinical development for indications, including glycogen storage disease Ia and hemophilia; and programs targeting diseases of organ systems outside the liver, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics for developing neoantigen-based therapeutic vaccines and T cell therapies; and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

