Analysts Set U.S. Bancorp (USB) PT at $58.91

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.03.
USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.
In other news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,764.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE USB traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $55.14. 12,642,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691,395. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
