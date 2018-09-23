Analysts Set U.S. Bancorp (USB) PT at $58.91

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.03.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,764.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,461,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,034,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,867,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,660,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,865,000 after purchasing an additional 116,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,146,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,565,000 after acquiring an additional 946,517 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USB traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $55.14. 12,642,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691,395. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.