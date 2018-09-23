Analysts Set Total SA (FP) Price Target at $58.59

Shares of Total SA (EPA:FP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €58.59 ($68.13).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FP. UBS Group set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Total and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. HSBC set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Get Total alerts:

Total stock traded up €0.88 ($1.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €47.78 ($55.56). 19,710,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a one year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.