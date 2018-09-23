Analysts Set Linde AG (LIN) PT at $200.08

Shares of Linde AG (ETR:LIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €200.08 ($232.65).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Independent Research set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Commerzbank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €242.50 ($281.98) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Shares of LIN traded up €4.45 ($5.17) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €181.20 ($210.70). The stock had a trading volume of 167,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 12-month low of €150.10 ($174.53) and a 12-month high of €199.40 ($231.86).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

