Analysts Set AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS) Price Target at $22.83

Shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of AquaVenture in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AquaVenture in a report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its position in AquaVenture by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 619,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77,173 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its position in AquaVenture by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 578,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AquaVenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AquaVenture in the 1st quarter worth about $3,696,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AquaVenture in the 1st quarter worth about $3,393,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAAS traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.74. AquaVenture has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.51 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.16.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $34.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that AquaVenture will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers.

