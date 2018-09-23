Analysts Set AppFolio Inc (APPF) Price Target at $70.50

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AppFolio from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th.

Shares of APPF traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,932. AppFolio has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.68 and a beta of 0.87.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. AppFolio had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth $228,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter worth $255,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter worth $294,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in AppFolio by 60.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter worth $315,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

