Analysts Set Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP) PT at $8.63

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

ADMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Adamis Pharmaceuticals to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 240.92% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%. equities research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.