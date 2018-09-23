Analysts Set $34.00 Target Price for Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)

Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Insteel Industries’ rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Insteel Industries an industry rank of 1 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti cut Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th.

Shares of IIIN opened at $36.19 on Thursday. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $690.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 2.16.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

In other Insteel Industries news, Director Charles B. Newsome sold 6,000 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $243,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,560.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,670 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $243,639.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,950.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,760,476. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 296.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

