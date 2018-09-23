Analysts Expect Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Brokerages predict that Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) will announce sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.27 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $8.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

In other news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 20,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $648,544.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $34,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at $470,808.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,256,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $652,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 5,129.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,391,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,182,000 after buying an additional 4,307,878 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,810,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,055,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,574,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,906,000 after buying an additional 2,483,903 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Williams Companies has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 215.87%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.