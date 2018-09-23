Analysts Expect US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.64. US Ecology reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. US Ecology had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECOL. BidaskClub lowered shares of US Ecology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of US Ecology in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey R. Feeler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $438,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,348,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Welling sold 9,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $692,117.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,225.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,944 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,574. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in US Ecology by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECOL stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.55. 173,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,714. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

