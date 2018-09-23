Analysts Expect QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) will announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.55. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.79 million. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.42%.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.07 per share, with a total value of $61,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,723.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $88,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,351,000 after acquiring an additional 352,675 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,739,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 1,658.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 905,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,755,000 after acquiring an additional 853,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

