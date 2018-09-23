Analysts Expect Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Newfield Exploration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.95. Newfield Exploration posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newfield Exploration will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newfield Exploration.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Newfield Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFX. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newfield Exploration stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. Newfield Exploration has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

