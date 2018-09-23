Analysts Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report sales of $24.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.50 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $152.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $457.12 million per share, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 65.69% and a return on equity of 174.70%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3043.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NKTR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.91.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $6,437,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,256,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $383,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,334 shares of company stock valued at $14,508,848. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $111.36. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 2.27.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

