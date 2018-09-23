Analysts Expect Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to report $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,457,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 6.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares during the period. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $46.43 on Thursday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

