Analysts Expect HomeStreet Inc (HMST) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. HomeStreet reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $120.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.61 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

HMST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. FIG Partners set a $30.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

In related news, EVP Mary L. Vincent sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $250,132.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,123 shares in the company, valued at $417,617.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward Schultz sold 11,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $343,265.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 27.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $451,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 16.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $770.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.30. HomeStreet has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $32.60.

HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

