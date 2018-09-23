Analysts Expect Belden Inc. (BDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce sales of $677.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $665.70 million and the highest is $681.00 million. Belden posted sales of $621.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $668.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

BDC stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 409,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,945. Belden has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $87.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Belden by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 14,270.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter worth $210,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the second quarter valued at $225,000.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

