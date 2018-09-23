Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (AME) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. AMETEK reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,925 shares of company stock worth $5,334,720. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.53. 1,507,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.