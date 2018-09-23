Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 80,646 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $6,825,877.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,497.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 619.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.94. 2,698,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,118. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

