Analysts Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) will post ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.35) and the highest is ($1.14). Flexion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.92) to ($4.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

FLXN stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.43. 1,182,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,828. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Clayman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,047.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Arkowitz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $93,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $293,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $341,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $401,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.