Anaconda Mining Inc (ANX) Insider Gordana Slepcev Purchases 38,500 Shares

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) insider Gordana Slepcev purchased 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$10,395.00.

Shares of TSE:ANX remained flat at $C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 84,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,662. Anaconda Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.56.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Point Rousse project covering an area of 5,794 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares located to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

